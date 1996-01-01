Sierra Wireless AirCard300 Source: GoAmerica Communications Corp.

This combination makes a powerful communications tool that allows easy, cellular access to mission critical corporate information. Corporate road warriors and the mobile workforce in markets such as public safety, sales force automation, journalism and field service are using the AirCard to achieve significant gains in job performance and efficiency. Whether you are accessing your email, the Internet or receiving customer information from your corporate database, GoAmerica will get you there without wires and dialup hassles.



GoAmerica Communications Corp., 401 Hackensack Avenue, 4th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Tel: 201-996-1717; Fax: 201-996-1772.