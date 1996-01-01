test.fieldtechnologiesonline.com
Business Solutions Magazine
Latest Issue
Subscribe Now!

Product/Service

Sierra Wireless AirCard300

Source: GoAmerica Communications Corp.

Sierra Wireless AirCard300
This combination makes a powerful communications tool that allows easy, cellular access to mission critical corporate information
Request Information
For Windows 95, 98 and CE

What better combination than the GoAmerica service on a laptop or WinCE device that is equipped with the Sierra AirCard 300?
This combination makes a powerful communications tool that allows easy, cellular access to mission critical corporate information. Corporate road warriors and the mobile workforce in markets such as public safety, sales force automation, journalism and field service are using the AirCard to achieve significant gains in job performance and efficiency. Whether you are accessing your email, the Internet or receiving customer information from your corporate database, GoAmerica will get you there without wires and dialup hassles.

GoAmerica Communications Corp., 401 Hackensack Avenue, 4th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Tel: 201-996-1717; Fax: 201-996-1772.

Need More Information? Just Ask.

Click the button below to directly contact the supplier. Use it to:

  • Ask a question.
  • Request more detailed information or literature.
  • Discuss your current project/application.
  • Request a quote.
  • Locate a distributor in your area.
  • Schedule a demo.
Request Information
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.