Mail Anywhere Studio accelerates communications, decision-making and customer responsiveness by keeping you in touch, no matter where the day takes you.
With Mail Anywhere Studio, you are able to receive and respond to e-mail messages while at the airport waiting to catch a plane, check your calendar and schedule a follow-up meeting while visiting a customer site, forward a message to a colleague from a trade show floor, review and approve a sales contract from the back seat of a taxi, reply to a time-critical issue while eating your breakfast at home.
For IT departments, Mail Anywhere Studio provides a centrally managed and secure solution for groupware synchronization. It allows IT administrators to easily extend corporate e-mail and PIM information to handhelds, including Palm, Pocket PC and Symbian-based devices. It automatically addresses encryption and authentication, and allows easy set up of users and groups with varying levels of access.
More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on iAnywhere Solutions to ensure that their critical information – including enterprise e-mail, data and applications – is available anywhere, anytime. With more than a decade of experience in delivering mobile and wireless solutions, you can feel confident relying on iAnywhere Solutions as your one-stop source for m-Business.