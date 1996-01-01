Mail Anywhere Studio

Mail Anywhere Studio is an out-of-the-box solution for enabling "always-available" access to enterprise e-mail, calendar, contact and task information from mobile and wireless devices. It securely extends e-mail and professional productivity information from enterprise e-mail systems including Lotus Notes and Microsoft Exchange to a variety of mobile and wireless devices including Palm, Windows CE, Pocket PC, and EPOC. For IT departments, Mail Anywhere Studio provides a centrally managed secure solution for groupware synchronization.

For IT departments, Mail Anywhere Studio provides a centrally managed and secure solution for groupware synchronization. It allows IT administrators to easily extend corporate e-mail and PIM information to handhelds, including Palm, Pocket PC and Symbian-based devices. It automatically addresses encryption and authentication, and allows easy set up of users and groups with varying levels of access.

