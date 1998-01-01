Eliminating Bottlenecks In Inventory & Shipping Source: Field Technologies Magazine

Electronic commerce, bar coding and handheld computers helped this retail distribution center reduce its order entry/invoicing department from 12 employees to five.

Integrated Solutions, January-February 1998 Written by: Nick Pronko

During the Christmas season, Fossil Partners' shipping volume exceeds 80,000 cartons per month. Fossil Partners (Richardson, TX) - with 1996 net sales of $206 million - supplies watches, women's handbags, belts and wallets to retailers like Macy's and Bloomingdale's.Three years ago, Fossil Partners used paper and pencil to track inventory and process customers' shipments. However, one inaccurate shipment convinced Rob Wilson, the director of operations, that a change was in order.Fossil Partner's distribution center adopted Manhattan Associates' warehouse management system, called. Manhattan Associates (Atlanta, GA) is a developer of bar code-based warehouse management systems. Says Wilson, "Continuing to rely on a manual system - at a time when we had to make more shipments - would have put us out of business."In the following pages, read how combining AIDC and electronic commerce has helped Fossil Partners solve its inventory and shipment woes. For example, the distribution center now needs only two days - as opposed to two weeks - to fill customer orders.The retail and retail distribution industry has undergone a paradigm shift. Retailers used to receive large, infrequent shipments of consumer goods - items like clothing or cosmetics, to name a few - enabling them to stock enough inventory for several weeks or months. However, retailers no longer want to tie money up in excess inventory, which has forced their suppliers to make smaller - and more frequent - shipments.Many suppliers are finding they can't meet retailers' more intensive shipment requirements without the help of technologies like automatic identification and data collection (AIDC) and electronic commerce (EC). Prior to adopting the Manhattan Associates' system, Fossil Partners' 138,000-square foot distribution center struggled to ship orders efficiently and accurately.For example, retailers used to fax their orders to Fossil Partners, where data entry employees key-entered the requested item styles and quantities into a database. Then, a hard copy was printed and given to workers who picked the items listed. (These printouts are commonly referred to as "pick tickets.")However, key entering that order information was time consuming and led to errors, according to Wilson. For example, data entry employees occasionally entered item styles and quantities incorrectly. As a result, Wilson wanted to achieve several goals upon adopting the Manhattan Associates system, including:According to Wilson, Manhattan Associates' system has helped Fossil Partners realize a number of successes. These include:Despite the increased efficiencies the distribution center has realized, some employees didn't immediately embrace the system. Says Wilson, "Going from a paper-based system of tracking inventory to an automated system is a significant change. Any time employees go through a major change in how they do their job, there are going to be some headaches."And, when a distribution center uses an automated warehouse management system, the floor workers have less flexibility. For example, as soon as a carton is picked, it has to be scanned, and the information transmitted to the host system. If the information wasn't transmitted immediately, then we'd lose the benefit of real-time information. Some employees don't like to work in that type of structured, rigid system."As a result, Wilson had to convince some workers that the system would make their jobs easier. "Part of selling them on the system was showing workers how they wouldn't have to waste time looking for inventory items that had already been picked for a different order. In the past, that had caused a lot of frustration with some of the workers.""Now, retailers don't want to carry excess inventory," Wilson concludes. "They want shipments to arrive just as they are running out of that item. That puts more pressure on the suppliers to ensure that their shipments arrive on time. In addition, suppliers to retail have to ship the right items in the right quantities. A store's worst nightmare is not having a hot-selling item, especially at peak times."If we can't fill retailers' order quickly and accurately, there are enough other suppliers who will. That's why a warehouse management system was so critical."