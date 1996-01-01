www.fieldtechnologiesonline.com
Corry Micronics offers a wide variety of electro-mechanical assembly services, including:

 

  • Chassis installation of bolt-in feedthrus
  • Chassis installation of solder-in feedthrus
  • Gold and Silver Soldering
  • Mechanical sheet metal assembly
  • Panel wiring
  • Rework and modification
  • Electrical test
  • Thermal shock test
  • Accelerated life test
  • RF shielding engineering
  • Through-hole circuit board assembly
  • Automated SMT pick-n-place
  • High frequency / microwave housing manufacturing
