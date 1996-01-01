Corry Micronics offers a wide variety of electro-mechanical assembly services, including...
- Chassis installation of bolt-in feedthrus
- Chassis installation of solder-in feedthrus
- Gold and Silver Soldering
- Mechanical sheet metal assembly
- Panel wiring
- Rework and modification
- Electrical test
- Thermal shock test
- Accelerated life test
- RF shielding engineering
- Through-hole circuit board assembly
- Automated SMT pick-n-place
- High frequency / microwave housing manufacturing