Apex II

The Apex II, an all-inclusive, batch, hand held terminal that is ready to go straight out of the box. There's no need to buy extra cabling, batteries or programming manuals. The Apex II comes ready to use. It's pre-loaded it with Apex-Trak, a trio of application programs – Asset Inventory, Item Track and Physical Inventory.



This lightweight, compact portable was designed to be both rugged yet comfortable to use, even in harsh environments. The user will find ease of use with the clear, easy-to-read display for prompts and information, along with a straightforward upload and download utilities for standard ASCII files.