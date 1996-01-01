4000 Gateway

INTERMEC GATEWAY FEATURES:



Provides constant connectivity in tough environments

Improves system performance and increases throughput

Lowers the cost of a complete system

Allows for easy installation and administration

Runs on Windows 2000 Server appliance operating system

Consolidates legacy Intermec/Norand protocols

Provides seamless migration and investment protection

The Intermec Gateway provides traditional local area network gateway functionality for Windows 2000 improving system performance by providing robust wireless communications. Its advanced networking techniques ensure faster throughput and response time for users working in large, complex wireless environments. In locations with high terminal concentrations, it eliminates slow response which can cause lower productivity and increase user frustration. The Intermec Gateway is pre-installed on the G4000 Server Appliance. This configuration provides host connectivity for terminal emulation (TE) functionality similar to the DCS 30X line or EGS 6950. In addition, customers can order preinstalled dcBrowser on the G4000 Server Appliance.

Easy integration with standard operating system

The Intermec Gateway runs on the popular Windows 2000 Server platform with intuitive features that are easy to configure, install, support and manage. A number of common software packages, system configuration updates are supported though a local console or remote browser, so the Intermec Gateway won't hinder the performance of the customer's server.

Radio-independent connectivity and open-standard wireless protocols

Intermec Gateway supports a wide range of wireless networks based on 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz Open-Air, and IEEE 802.11 standards. It also provides host connectivity for TE functionality. Intermec Gateway lowers wireless LAN system costs with a broad array of management capabilities, including DHCP, DNS, device discovery, FTP, Telnet, Remote Desktop, and a Web-based graphical user interface. The Intermec Gateway also eliminates the need for TCP/IP stacks for each handheld further reducing overall system cost.

Automated fallback protects mission critical data

Automated fallback ensures that mission critical applications continue to operate when essential components are isolated. For example, if a handheld connects to the host via a slower connection and attempts to transmit data, modulation fallback occurs and communication between them is conducted at the slower speed because that is the highest speed the devices have in common. Intermec Gateway allows the network to run at the optimum speed even in varying wireless environments.

PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS

Length: 45.72 cm (18.0 in)

Height: 8.84 cm (3.48 in)

Width: 43.18 cm (17.0 in)

Weight: 13.5 kg (29.8 lb.)



STANDARD FEATURES

Common Windows 2000 Server platform with Microsoft's Server Appliance Kit.

POWER

Supply: 100-240 V AC, 47 – 63 Hz, 180 W (or more) switching. AC Adapter/Recharging: North American cord included

HARDWARE

Memory Standard: 256 MB memory minimum

Microprocessor: INTEL PIII 600 MHz Processor

Onboard Ethernet and Video Interfaces: COM 1-2



CONNECTIVITY

100/10 Mbps Ethernet

SUPPORTED TERMINALS

Maximum sessions supported: 127 UDP Plus or WTP

Terminals: 1100, 1700, 2415, 2425, 2435, 2455, 2485, 2486, 5020, 5023, 5055, 5900, 6400, and 6550

RADIO INDEPENDENT™

900 MHz Falcon (WTP stack)

2.4 GHz Open-Air (UDP Plus & WTP)

IEEE 802.11 (UDP Plus & WTP)

NETWORK INDEPENDENT™<>< connects="" to="" standard="" enterprise="" ethernet="" lans="" (10/100="" mbps).="">

APPLICATION INDEPENDENT™

Supports any of the following applications:

Intermec Gateway

Data Collection Browser (dcBrowser)

OPTIONS

Which of the above software to be preinstalled on G4000 Server Appliance

ENVIRONMENT

Operating Temperature: 0° to 35°C (32°F to 102°F)

Storage Temperature: -20° to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

Humidity: Non-condensing (0 to 85%)

Rain and Dust Resistance

REGULATORY APPROVALS

CE marked for both EMC and Low Voltage

Directives

UL and cUL Listed

TÜV-GS Licensed

NYCE-NOM Certified

C-tick marked

FCC-Part15 Class A

IC-ICES-003 Class A

CISPR 22 Class A

CCIB