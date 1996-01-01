Mutliple Line Filters

Multi-Line Filter assemblies from Corry Micronics provide an efficient and cost effective solution for interfacing multi-compartment systems, while providing excellent isolation from internal and external electromagnetic interference. These assemblies can be customized to provide the optimum filtering performance to provide systems with “clean” power, and interference free control signals.
Filter Plates
- Mechanical Size: 0.079″ [2mm] and 0.100″ [2.54mm] Lead Spacings
- Circuit Types: “C”, “Pi”
- Voltage range to 100 VDC
- Capacitance values to 5,000 pF
- View Spec Sheets
Filtered Terminal Blocks
- Mechanical Size: 7⁄16″ [11.11mm] Spacing
- Circuit Types: “C”, “Pi”
- Voltage range to 300 VDC, 240 VAC
- Capacitance values to 30,000 pF
- Current ratings up to 200 A
Filtered D-Sub Connectors
- Standard and High Density D-Sub Configurations in 9, 15, 25, 37 & 50 pin sizes
- Circuit Types: “C”, “Pi”
- Voltage range to 100 VDC
- Capacitance values to 47,000 pF
Standard D-Sub Adapters
- Mechanical Sizes: Pin counts of 9, 15, 25, 37, and 50
- Circuit Types: “C”, “Pi”
- Voltage Range
- Capacitance values to 5,000 pF
Micro D-Sub Adapters
- Mechanical Sizes: Pin counts from 9 to 37
- Circuit Types: “C”, “Pi”
- Voltage range to 250 VDC
- Capacitance values to 56,000 pF
Filtered MIL Circular Connectors
- Mechanical Size: Mil-C-38999, Mil-C-26482, Mil-C-83723, Mil-C-5015
- Circuit Types: “C”, “L”, “Pi”
- Voltage range to 200 VDC
- Capacitance values to 100,000 pF
Non Filtered D-Sub Connectors
- Standard D-Sub Connectors
- Press-Fit D-Sub Connectors
- Dual Port Connectors
- High Density Connectors
Click here to visit the site and download individual datasheets.