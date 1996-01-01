Bolt-In RFI Filters

These resin sealed filters are manufactured for installation into a threaded or thru-hole application. Filters are available in "C", "L" and "Pi" configurations and are available in various capacitances, voltages and sizes ranging from 2-56 to 1/4-28. Corry Micronics will custom manufacture filters to your application.

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.