AdLab V2.40 Source: Freeware

AdLab is a collection of different electronic related programs. It features 11 tools for designing matching networks, transmission lines, transformers, etc. It also calculates RX and TX systems, performs noise, decibel, transformer and other calculations. As an example AdLab contains a very powerful Smith chart program. With it you can design matching networks in a similar way to the conventional Smith diagram, but there is a number of new features included elements includes parasitics, also transistors and S-parameter blocks are available, easy modifying, rearranging, loading and saving of circuits, export of S-parameters and the total circuit, performs frequency sweeps and Monte-Carlo analysis, displays power gain or return loss vs frequency, gives more information like stability factor, MAG, available gain, VSWR, etc., transforms mixed parallel and series RLC combinations).